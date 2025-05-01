Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite being banned

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite ban
Why Chido Obi-Martin has been named in Man Utd's Europa League squad despite ban
Manchester United have named their 26-man squad for the Europa League semi-final first leg against Athletic Bilbao which includes Chido Obi-Martin who is banned.

The striker will join his United teammates in Spain but will be unable to play due to not being registered for the knockout rounds, rendering him ineligible for the game. The youngster signed with the club just last year, but cannot be added to the B list typically reserved for youth players. 

However, the club that the 17 year old has traveled to Spain to participate in a training session scheduled for Friday after the match alongside Sekou Kone, another new signing, who finds himself in a similar situation. The youngster would have been a welcome addition to United’s squad but his exclusion opens up an opportunity to start this weekend against Brentford

The youngster has 14 goals in 15 appearances across both the under-18 and under-21 age groups. However, he has made 6 appearances for the first team this season with limited minutes under manager Ruben Amorim. As the Red Devils prepare for the latter stages of the Europa League, he may get more time to impress Amorim as United try to end their dire season with a lift in form. 

