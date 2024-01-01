Timber says packed Arsenal schedule is "a dangerous thing" as players come close to striking

Timber says packed schedule is "a dangerous thing" as players come close to striking

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber says he understands players' concerns and complaints over a football fixture list that could lead to mass strikes.

Earlier this month Manchester City midfielder Rodri claimed players are ready to go on strike before he tore his ACL which will leave him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea and Manchester City are also playing in the new month-long Club World Cup this summer, which could mean seven extra games for them whilst other top players have complained about the new Champions League format which means more games than ever.

The World Cup is also said to be extending to allow more teams in the tournament which forces players to play more games than their bodies can handle, which leads to injuries that Timber says is dangerous to the game.

“I totally agree with them,” said Timber, when asked about Rodri’s comments on strikers and overplaying.

“It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool but also our dressing room.

“I didn’t play last season, so I’m just enjoying playing right now - you won’t hear me complaining but I totally understand what they’re saying.

“I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City and I think they played again two days later, that’s too much. I understand why players are complaining.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also spoke on the issue and how people need to listen to players' concerns.

“I think they are raising their voices and I think we have to listen to them,” he said.

Timber praised his boss for opening up on the subject which means fans will see more football but with less quality due to fatigue and injuries.

“It’s a really good point (by Arteta),” he said. “The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less (busy) at the moment.

“We’re just trying to be there every game to give our best, but it gets hard when the games keep coming and coming. Especially in England without having a winter break, it’s really hard.”