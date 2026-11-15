Germany v Netherlands lineups: Confirmed team news as Klopp chases quarter final spot

The Netherlands and Germany wrap up their UEFA Nations League campaign in Berlin on November 16.

Heading into the sixth and final clash of the series, Xavi Hernandez's team lead the group on 11 points, with Jurgen Klopp's Germany in third place with eight.

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Klopp needs a win on home soil to guarantee a place in the 2027 quarter finals after a mixed start to life in the job for the former Liverpool boss.

Germany v Netherlands team news

Klopp sealed a 3-1 win away in Serbia last time out and he could stick with a largely unchanged lineup here with Kai Havertz leading the home attack.

Xavi's charges demolished Greece 7-0 in midweek, but he will be forced into at least one change, with Frenkie de Jong pulling out of the squad due to injury.

Teun Koopmeiners looks set to replace him in the starting XI in Berlin.

Germany v Netherlands predicted lineups

Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Treu, Tah, Thiaw, Mittelstadt; Kimmich, Pavlovic, Gruda; Wirtz, Havertz, Karl.

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Koopmeiners, Veerman, Reijnders; Gakpo, Malen, Summerville.

Germany v Netherlands kick off time

Kick off at the Olympiastadion in Berlin is set for 8:45pm local time and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

The sides drew 1-1 in their reverse fixture in September and La Oranje have not beaten their old rivals since 2019.