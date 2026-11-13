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England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence
England boss Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defenceČTK / AP / Stephanie Scarbrough

England boss Thomas Tuchel has responded to Morgan Rogers' defence of Chelsea teammate Cole Palmer.

Tuchel opted against recalling Palmer for this international break, claiming the Chelsea man “misses too many chances to impress.”

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The 24-year-old wasn’t called up to the World Cup and then had to pull out of October’s international break due to injury.

Rumours have circulated that Palmer has no interest in representing England, something that Chelsea teammate and friend Rogers called: “A lie.”

"It's a lie. He wants to be here," Rogers told BBC Radio 5 Live, before explaining that Palmer had been eager to receive another international call-up.

Speaking ahead of England Nations League clash with Spain on Sunday (November 15), Tuchel refused to get drawn into it.

"It's totally fine. He's his team-mate and I guess his friend, so why wouldn't he?" Tuchel told reporters.

Instead, he praised Rogers for his performance in the win over Croatia, adding: "I think he was the standout player today, offensively and defensively, and that's what matters.”

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