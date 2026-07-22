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Tariq Lamptey closing in on full recovery after QPR move

Tariq Lamptey training at QPR
Tariq Lamptey training at QPRSimon Dael / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has said he is closing in on a full return to fitness following the anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruined his season at Fiorentina, after completing a free transfer to Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 25-year-old right-back signed for the West London club on Monday after his contract with Serie A side Fiorentina was terminated by mutual consent. 

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Speaking to QPR’s official channels after finalising the move, Lamptey said his rehabilitation had progressed as hoped and that he was eager to link up with his new team-mates in training.

“My recovery has gone well and I'm not too far away now. I'm looking forward to joining with the boys.”

“Throughout my football journey I've always been resilient. You can't really predict what's going to happen, but you can only put your best foot forward and prepare as well as possible. And that's what I try to do.”

Lamptey ruptured his ACL during Fiorentina’s league fixture against Como early in the Italian season, after having joined La Viola from Brighton on transfer deadline day in September 2025 in a €6 million move on an initial three-year contract.

He made just two appearances before the injury, and never played for Fiorentina again. The injury also cost him a place in Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Stars reached the round of 32 under Carlos Queiroz.

His departure from Florence was formally confirmed earlier this month, when both parties agreed to end the contract early.

QPR moved quickly to bring him back to English football on a free transfer, viewing his Premier League pedigree, pace and attacking qualities as strong additions to head coach Julien Stephan’s squad ahead of the new Championship campaign. QPR chief executive Christian Nourry welcomed the deal.

"We've had good conversations about what he wants to achieve and how he feels that this is the right environment for him to flourish in." 

Lamptey came through the youth ranks at Chelsea before joining Brighton in January 2020. He spent five and a half seasons on the south coast, making more than 120 appearances for the Seagulls.

Internationally, Lamptey switched allegiance from England to Ghana and has since earned 11 senior caps for the Black Stars, including featuring at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

QPR are understood to be targeting a return to full match action for the defender in September, which would place his comeback shortly after the start of the 2026/27 Championship campaign.

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