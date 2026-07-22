Issa Diop at the World Cup with Morocco

Ipswich Town have signed defender ⁠Issa Diop from Fulham on a four-year deal, the ‌Premier League club said on Wednesday.

British media reported that Ipswich ‌paid around £8.5 million for the 29-year-old Morocco international.

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Diop arrives after four seasons at Fulham, where he ‌made 96 appearances in ⁠all competitions.

He began his senior career ​at Toulouse before joining West Ham United in ​2018, making 121 appearances and scoring eight goals before ⁠moving to ​Fulham in 2022.

Diop has made five appearances for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA ‌World Cup and scored a goal against the Netherlands in the tournament.

"I'm excited to take the next step in my career at Ipswich Town," Diop said in a statement.

"I know how big the ‌club is and have enjoyed ​all of the conversations ‌I have had before making the move. I know this is the right place for me."