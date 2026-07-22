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Southampton manager Tonda Eckert hit with 3 charges by FA over Spygate scandal

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert hit with 3 charges by FA over Spygate scandal
Southampton manager Tonda Eckert hit with 3 charges by FA over Spygate scandalNick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia

Southampton manager Tonda Eckert has been charged by the FA over the Spygate scandal last season.

Southampton were expelled from the Championship play-offs in May after admitting to multiple breaches of unauthorised filming of their including before their semi-final against Middlesbrough who took their place in the final against Hull City

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Since then the club has been the subject of an investigation by the FA who released a statement this week as they dropped the hammer on the Saints boss. 

“Southampton FC’s Tonda Eckert has been charged with three breaches of FA Rule E3.1 in relation to misconduct between December 2025 and May 2026. 

“It’s alleged that the head coach acted in an improper manner and/or brought the game into disrepute by directing and/or authorising the observation of training sessions of Oxford United FC, Ipswich Town FC and Middlesbrough FC ahead of fixtures between these clubs and Southampton FC in December 2025, April 2026 and May 2026 respectively.  

“Tonda Eckert has until Tuesday 28 July 2026 to provide his responses.” 

In June, Eckert said he took full responsibility "for everything that happened", apologising to players, staff and supporters who were heartbroken when the side were ripped of the opportunity to jump back up to the Premier League. 

Southampton were additionally given a four-point deduction that applies to the upcoming season in the Championship as they attempt to climb back to the English top flight once more. 

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SouthamptonMiddlesbroughHull CityOxford UtdIpswichPremier LeagueChampionship

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