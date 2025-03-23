Jon Dahl was deeply frustrated after the defeat to to Luxembourg

Jon Dahl Tomasson was understandably very frustrated after Swedens's very disappointing 1-0 defeat against Luxembourg even though it only was a friendly.

2025 has begun in disappointing fashion for Sweden, as they were beaten 1-0 away to Luxembourg in an international friendly at Stade de Luxembourg.

Visiting manager Jon Dahl Tomasson fielded a strong starting XI, with Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga leading the line and Robin Olsen between the posts.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper could do little about the Luxembourg goal midway through the first half - a deep corner from Danel Sinani was met at the back post by Seid Korac, who headed the ball through Olsen's legs.

Despite the firepower up front, Sweden created little throughout the 90 minutes, registering just two shots on target to the home side's seven.

After the game Tomasson was extremely disappointed with the Swedish efforts:

"We have to analyze this match, but if I'm honest, I'd rather not analyze, because I've had enough fucking pain in my eyes. But we have to analyze."

"A very bad result. I hate losing games, but Luxembourg deserved to win. We didn't play according to our principles. A slow game with many technical errors on the ball. We missed runs in depth", said Jon Dahl according to Fotbollskanalen.

Sweden will get a chance to improve when they face Northern Ireland in another friendly on Tuesday.