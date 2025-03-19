Liverpool legend Kuyt sends straightforward message to Nunez: He will have to perform

Former Liverpool forward Dirt Kuyt has send a message to struggling striker Darwin Nunez who he says will need to perform to justify his place in the team.

Reports suggest that manager Arne Slot has already made his mind regarding Nunez who is still failing to impress at the club with just 7 goals in 40 appearances this season. Transfer links have already been made to the likes of Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in what is likely Nunez’s last season on Merseyside.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Kuyt sympathises with the Uruguayan and spoke to the PA news agency about how his struggles are similar to when he was at the club all those years ago.

"I became friends with Pepe Reina and after the first season, he congratulated me with the fact I was one year at Liverpool and said, 'actually, every year you can stay at Liverpool it is a championship of your own.

"Not only are the players who are there trying to kick you out of the team but every year there comes someone in your place.

"I played the first season with (Craig) Bellamy and (Peter) Crouch and I was the top goalscorer and thought, 'I will be OK for next season' and then the club signed Fernando Torres.

"You always have to be at your best to stay at Liverpool and every player has to perform day in, day out, and you know if you are not performing another player will be ready to fill your place.

"If you know Arne Slot a little bit every day he will have tried to push Darwin to get the best out of him so he will never stop doing that and then the player decides himself whether he will play or not because he will have to perform.

"When you have a team-mate like Mo Salah – or in my time Fernando Torres – and these guys are making goalscoring so easy all the supporters want you to make as many goals as well."

Slot will have a huge decision to make over the coming months as to whether to stick with Nunez and hope his consistency in front of goal improves or sell him to free up funds for a new forward such as Isak. Much like Kuyt, Nunez is in a battle to stay at the club but thankfully has a few months ahead where he can bounce back and prove his worth.