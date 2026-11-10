Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray soar into break, Emre's Fenerbahce get up and running

Galatasaray head into the final international break of 2026 clear at the summit of the table after a thrilling victory over Amedspor, while Emre Belozoglu made a fine start as Fenerbahce manager, and Besiktas and Trabzonspor also picked up three points.

Four-time defending champions Galatasaray headed into their contest with second-placed, high-flying Amedspor in a rich vein of form. With five wins on the spin and having toppled rivals Fenerbahce, as well as Lille and Stuttgart in the Champions League, confidence was through the roof.

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However, they were without talisman Victor Osimhen, who suffered an injury that would see him out for a month.

So in the Nigerian's absence, Leao returned to the team and gave his side the lead in the opening few minutes, poking home for the second Super Lig game in a row.

Galatasaray then doubled their lead on the cusp of half-time, as the incredibly impressive Aleksey Batrakov's shot was punched into his own net by Alban Lafont. The Russian eventually got on the scoresheet in the second half, as his long-range effort deflected into the back of the net.

But Amedspor were not down and out, and showed why they had made such an impressive start to their debut campaign in the Super Lig.

Dia Saba scored a brilliant free-kick from range to reduce the deficit, before Gift Orban headed home to make it 3-2 - his 10th goal of the season.

However, Galatasaray regained control of the contest as Baris Alper Yilmaz got ahead of his defender to head the ball past Lafont. A stoppage-time strike from Yira Sor proved to be purely a consolation, as the champions picked up a 4-3 win.

Galatasaray have hit top form now, and Batrakov continues to be a star. He has six goals and two assists in his last eight games, and has instantly become an absolute fan favourite. Even without Osimhen in the team, he has helped them look like a more cohesive unit.

He has a reported 50 million euro release clause in his contract, but the club are apparently looking to renegotiate that, as they think the 21-year-old playmaker could be in demand soon.

Besiktas got back to winning ways after a defeat at Celtic in the middle of the week, thumping Genclerbirligi 3-0. Dusan Vlahovic netted a brace to take his tally for the season to nine, while Ernest Poku also got on the scoresheet.

But the star of the show was Leandro Trossard, who picked up three assists in the game. The Belgian was at the heart of all things good, and according to Opta, he has taken the most shots (33), completed the most dribbles (17) and had the most touches in the opposition penalty area (64) in the Super Lig this season.

Besiktas are fourth in the table now, six points off the summit.

Trabzonspor kept up their 100% winning record in the league under new manager Thomas Reis, clinching a 2-0 win at Alanyaspor to make it six wins from six.

Wagner Pina and Mohamed Salah were the goalscorers, with the victory seeing them move up to second, three points off Galatasaray.

One impressive element about Trabzon under Reis is how solid defensively they are, and just how organised they have looked. No team has conceded fewer than they have this season (8), and they have kept five clean sheets in six of their games under the German coach.

Could they be the biggest threats to Galatasaray this season?

Emre makes strong start

Former Fenerbahce player Emre Belozoglu took charge of his first match as manager of the club, replacing Ismail Kartal after he stood down from his role.

A surprise appointment for many, Emre's coaching CV isn't that impressive, managing Istanbul Basaksehir, Ankaragucu, Antalyaspor and most recently Kasımpasa, with varied levels of success. However, his links to the club, where he won two league titles, were advantageous.

And he made a dream start to life, claiming a thumping 5-0 win at Corum in quite a peculiar match. Corum had an xG of 2.27, while Fenerbahce mustered an xG of just 1.17, showing how wasteful the hosts were in front of goal, while Emre's side seemed to find the back of the net with every effort they had.

Irfan Can Kahveci scored twice from distance, Mason Greenwood grabbed a brace - including one effort from a narrow angle - while Oguz Aydin tapped home with 15 minutes to go.

Regardless of whether the scoreline was deceptive or not, a 5-0 win is a fantastic start, but what are their expectations? They have already lost four times this season and are nine points off the top. They have a number of deficiencies in their team, and it is highly unlikely they will challenge for the title.

But as football fans know well enough, winning football matches quiets the noise and solves all problems, and that'll be Emre's task over the coming months.

Super Lig standings Flashscore

Team of the Week

Team of the Week Flashscore

Besiktas striker Vlahovic is the Flashscore Player of the Week, according to our very own internal ratings system, after his performance against Genclerbirligi. He is joined by teammates Trossard and Emirhan Topcu.

Baris Alper and Salah also find a place in the starting XI, alongside four Fenerbahce players: Ederson, Milan Skriniar, Greenwood and Irfan Can.

Follow the Turkish Super Lig with Flashscore