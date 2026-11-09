Team of the Weekend: Fermin fires Barca to key win as Trossard & Vlahovic shine

Fermin Lopez was the star of the show on Sunday for Barcelona

There were plenty of world-class performances across the best football leagues over the last few days, but which players truly stood out? Find out in our latest Team of the Weekend!

As always, we've utilised Flashscore's in-house player rating system to pick our XI, which draws from the best domestic leagues across Europe and beyond. Check out our latest Team of the Weekend below:

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Our latest Team of the Weekend Flashscore

Starting at the back, Cagliari keeper Elia Caprile put in a monstrous display, making nine saves to help his side edge high-flying Frosinone 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

In front of Caprile, in-form Mario Hermoso scored as unbeaten Roma smacked Sassuolo 3-0 to keep pace with the top two in Italy, while Maximilian Mittelstadt helped Stuttgart down Bremen in the Bundesliga with the game's only goal.

Our midfield is packed with flair this week, starring Fermin Lopez and Leandro Trossard, but more on them below.

Back in Germany, Brajan Gruda shone with a pair of assists as RB Leipzig thrashed Augsburg 5-2 on Saturday, while both PSV's Sven Mijnans and Heerenveen's Ringo Meerveld netted hat-tricks in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Up top, Dusan Vlahovic leads the line after his brace for Besiktas, alongside Quinn Sullivan - brother of teammate and USMNT teen sensation Cavan - earning his place with a goal and an assist as Philadelphia Union closed out their MLS regular season with a 4-1 win over Toronto FC.

Leading Lights

Fermin Lopez (Barcelona) 9.2

We start this edition of our Leading Lights at the very end of the weekend... Plenty was at stake at the Metropolitano when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in a crucial LaLiga clash on Sunday evening, with both sides knowing that a win would leave them in top spot through the international break.

And it's the Catalans who are now sitting pretty, three points clear, thanks to their 2-1 victory. The star of the show was Fermin Lopez, who scored on either side of half-time as Barca recovered from an early concession to seal a hugely important result, considering Real Madrid are now breathing down their necks in the title race.

Fermin has built a reputation for breaking from the inside-right channel into scoring positions, and that's exactly what he did in Madrid on Sunday. Crucially, he converted two of his six shots into the goals that decided the match from an xG of just 0.93, illustrating that his finishing was above average.

His equaliser was a crisp first-time shot from a crowded zone in the box, while his second saw him finish off a Lamine Yamal through ball into the bottom far corner.

Fermin was the man of the match Flashscore

Trossard Leandro (Besiktas) 9.3

Over in Turkey, Besiktas are enjoying a strong season under Vincenzo Italiano, and a big part of their success has come from summer signings Leandro Trossard and Dusan Vlahovic, who both make our team this week.

Vlahovic scored a first-half double as Kara Kartallar brushed 10-man Genclerbirligi aside 3-0 on Sunday, with former Arsenal man Trossard assisting both goals. The Belgian then went on to assist Ernest Poku's strike late in the game to make it a rare hat-trick for the creator.

During the match, Trossard took on four dribbles, entered into 12 duels, and had eight touches in the opposition box. He did, however, miss one big chance, which saw Vlahovic end up with a marginally higher Flashscore player rating.

Trossard's player rating card Flashscore

According to Opta, Trossard has taken the most shots (33), completed the most dribbles (17) and had the most touches in the opposition penalty area (64) in the Super Lig this season. Some signing!

Ringo Meerveld (Heerenveen) 9.3

As mentioned, two hat-trick heroes from the Netherlands make our XI this week, with PSV's Sven Mijnans firing the Eindhoven club to the top of the table on Sunday afternoon after something rather extraordinary had happened at lunchtime...

Kicking off the day in Friesland, Heerenveen pulled off the shock of the round by coming back to down previously unbeaten table-toppers, Feyenoord, 5-3 in a remarkable affair.

Down 2-1 at half-time, midfielder Ringo Meerveld was brought on for the hosts after the interval and went on to score three times, with two goals after the 84th minute to win the match, landing a massive blow to the Rotterdam giants' title aspirations.

Match momentum Flashscore

All three of Meerveld's strikes were smart finishes, but his second was absolutely superb. Standing up his man on the edge of the box, he made some space before bending the ball into the bottom right corner. Having mastered the super sub role, might Ringo be joining the band soon?