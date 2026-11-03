Fenerbahce appoint former Newcastle star Emre Belozoglu as boss

Emre Belozoglu as Kasimpasa manager before the away game at Fenerbahce in February 2026

Fenerbahce have confirmed the appointment of former Turkey and Newcastle United midfielder Emre Belozoglu as the club's new head coach.

Belozoglu, 46, is Ismail Kartal's successor, who resigned in late October after Fenerbahce fell to Galatasaray in a 2-1 Intercontinental Derby defeat.

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The Istanbul giants trail Super Lig leaders Galatasaray by 10 points and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions, with the latest a 2-1 home loss to Goztepe in Dirk Kuyt's debut as interim boss.

"Sweating for the jersey, struggling for this badge, standing tall in tough times… Serving these colours is a devotion that comes from the heart and never fades, no matter the years that pass," Fenerbahce said in their announcement of Belozoglu, who played 227 games for the 19-time champions.

"As a player on the pitch, as a coach on the sidelines, Emre Belozoglu has been a part of this great institution. Now, as the manager of our Fenerbahce, he is at the helm for the success of the jersey. Wearing this badge is a matter of pride. Serving it is a responsibility. Welcome home, Emre Belozoglu!"

Fenerbahce took over Belozoglu from Kasimpasa, whom he joined in December 2025 and won 10 of 31 games. This season, Kasimpasa are in fifth after 10 rounds.

101-time Turkish international Belozoglu broke through at Galatasaray in the late 1990s, with the club's UEFA Cup win in 2000 his career highlight. The midfielder joined Italian giants Inter in 2001 before moving to Newcastle United four years later.

He spent three seasons at St James' Park, after which he played for Atletico Madrid, Istanbul Basaksehir, and Fenerbahce, where he spent seven seasons across three spells.

Dirk Kuyt will lead the Kadikoy residents for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League meeting with Liverpool.