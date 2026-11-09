Michael Carrick expected to be sacked as Manchester United head coach

Michael Carrick is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United.

Carrick, 45, was given the Manchester United job permanently following his impressive spell as interim, during which he guided them to a third place Premier League finish.

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Now, United sit in the relegation zone (18th) with just eight points from their opening 10 games, the club’s worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

According to The Athletic, Man United’s hierarchy now intend to sack Carrick ahead of their trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on November 22nd.

Work has already begun on finding a replacement. USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be highly regarded at the club.

Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are also expected to feature highly on United’s shortlist of potential successors.

A final call on Carrick’s future will require approval from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family.