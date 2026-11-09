Eddie Howe has reportedly turned down the chance to take over at Crystal Palace amid the uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

It’s sacking season and it’s been widely reported that Pierre Sage will become the first Premier League manager to lose his job.

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Sage only took over in the summer, but Crystal Palace currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just seven points from their ten games.

According to TeamTalk, Howe, who is available following his decision to quit Newcastle in July, has turned down the chance to take over at Selhurst Park.

The 48-year-old has also been heavily linked with the Manchester United job, with Carrick’s side sitting just two places above Palace.

United are yet to make a decision on Carrick’s future, but the report adds director of football, Jason Wilcox, would prefer Howe to take charge should they part ways with Carrick.