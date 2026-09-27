Super Eagles land in Bissau ahead of Guinea-Bissau clash

Nigeria have arrived in Bissau ahead of Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Guinea-Bissau.

The team’s arrival was confirmed by Super Eagles media officer Promise Efoghe after the squad departed Uyo and landed at Osvaldo Vieira International Airport on Sunday evening.

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Eric Chelle’s men will face the Djurtus at the Estadio 24 de Setembro on September 29 as both teams look to maintain their winning starts in Group L.

The three-time African kings began their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar in Uyo, with debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor finding the net.

Guinea-Bissau also made a perfect start, securing an impressive 2-0 away victory over 2027 AFCON co-hosts Tanzania.

Victory in Bissau would strengthen Nigeria’s position in the race to qualify for the tournament, which will be staged across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.