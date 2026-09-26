Ikhana: Madagascar win gives Super Eagles confidence boost

Former Nigeria defender Kadiri Ikhana believes the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Madagascar has boosted their confidence ahead of Tuesday’s away clash with Guinea-Bissau.

Eric Chelle’s men recovered from an early setback to secure all three points in their 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

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The former Enyimba coach said the comeback win would strengthen the team’s belief ahead of another difficult qualifying encounter.

“First, I must congratulate the team for the win. I must also say kudos for the way they refused to drop their heads after going behind very early in the game,” Ikhana told Completesports.

“Such an early setback can destabilise a team. But the team showed courage, composure, confidence and fighting spirit to recover and get the job done.

“I must also say kudos to the two goalscorers. I understand that this is their first Super Eagles game. It’s nice to begin one’s senior national team career on a high.

“I knew the team was going to win, but I never knew that Madagascar would offer such a level of resistance. But thank God they overcame the setback to get a win.”