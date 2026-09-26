Nigeria step up preparations for Guinea-Bissau qualifier

Nigeria returned to training on Saturday following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Eric Chelle’s squad held a light recovery session at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo as preparations began for Tuesday’s Group L clash against Guinea-Bissau.

Advertisement Advertisement

All 24 players in camp took part in the session as Nigeria started preparing for their trip to Bissau.

The Super Eagles are expected to step up training on Sunday before travelling to Guinea-Bissau for the crucial encounter at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro.

Guinea-Bissau currently lead Group L on goal difference after beating Tanzania 2-0, while Nigeria sit second following their victory over Madagascar.

Madagascar will host Tanzania in the other Group L fixture on Tuesday.