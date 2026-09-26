Usor hails dream Super Eagles debut after Madagascar winner

Moses Usor celebrated a dream Super Eagles debut after scoring the winning goal in Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Friday.

The Barea took the lead through Kari Eshan in the 16th minute before George Ilenikhena equalised shortly before half-time.

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Usor replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 61st minute and completed Nigeria’s comeback four minutes later with a composed finish.

He celebrated his match-winning contribution on social media, thanking the coaches, teammates and supporters.

“What a moment! Grateful for my scoring debut and for the trust and support from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the fans. This one means a lot!” Usor wrote Instagram.