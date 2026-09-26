Usor hails dream Super Eagles debut after Madagascar winner

The Barea took the lead through Kari Eshan in the 16th minute before George Ilenikhena equalised shortly before half-time.
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Usor replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 61st minute and completed Nigeria’s comeback four minutes later with a composed finish.
He celebrated his match-winning contribution on social media, thanking the coaches, teammates and supporters.
“What a moment! Grateful for my scoring debut and for the trust and support from the coaching staff, my teammates, and the fans. This one means a lot!” Usor wrote Instagram.