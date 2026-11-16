RC Strasbourg have reportedly approached Swansea City manager Vitor Matos as they consider replacing under-pressure head coach Hugo Oliveira.

According to The Athletic, the Portuguese tactician is interested in taking charge of the BlueCo-owned Ligue 1 club, whose disappointing start to the season has raised serious concerns.

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Oliveira, appointed last summer following Gary O'Neill's departure to Ipswich Town, has overseen just three victories, one draw and six defeats in 10 league matches.

Strasbourg briefly revived their fortunes with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Auxerre following three consecutive defeats, but a subsequent 3-1 loss at Toulouse left them just two points above the relegation zone.

L'Equipe previously reported that Strasbourg had begun exploring potential managerial replacements.

Should Oliveira depart, he would become the fourth managerial casualty in Ligue 1 this season.

Strasbourg will hope to arrest their alarming slide when they welcome Brest on Saturday, with Oliveira's future increasingly uncertain