Marseille defender Emerson ruled out for weeks after knee surgery

Olympique Marseille defender Emerson Palmieri will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing successful surgery on his left knee.

The 32-year-old Italian sustained the injury during club’s victory over Toulouse earlier this month and subsequently missed matches against Bayer Leverkusen and RC Lens.

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Initial concerns over the injury appeared minimal, with coach Bruno Genesio suggesting the club was taking precautions to avoid further complications.

However, Emerson confirmed the setback on Monday through a social media post showing him in a hospital bed.

Describing the injury as "a small setback", the former Chelsea and West Ham United defender revealed that his operation had gone well but would keep him out for several weeks.

Marseille later confirmed that Emerson had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

His absence represents a setback for the Ligue 1 side, who have recently enjoyed an impressive improvement in form.