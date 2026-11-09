Sources: Trey Nyoni's emergence shaping Liverpool's midfield transfer plans

Trey Nyoni is in line for a new contract at Liverpool

Liverpool are preparing to reward Trey Nyoni's progress with an improved contract, with the midfielder's growing importance to the club strengthening the case for a new deal, sources have confirmed to Flashscore.

The 19-year-old has continued to develop and push the boundaries of what he can achieve at this stage of his career, making the most of the opportunities afforded to him as he looks to establish himself in the first-team picture.

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Nyoni made an immediate impression on the coaching staff over the summer and has been viewed as an important part of Liverpool's longer-term midfield plans.

Although his current contract runs until 2030, the club are keen to recognise his progress with improved terms and offer further encouragement as his role continues to grow.

Nyoni's recent performances Flashscore

His potential role was also a factor in Liverpool's decision not to rush into signing another midfielder during the summer transfer window.

The club wanted to ensure there was sufficient room for Nyoni to continue progressing rather than blocking his route into the first team with additional competition.

That does not mean Liverpool have abandoned the idea of further midfield recruitment.

Sources indicate that the club remain open to adding another player, but the intention would be to improve depth and maintain the overall standard of the squad rather than address an immediate gap at Nyoni's expense.

There are still questions surrounding the longer-term make-up of the midfield.

Speculation continues over Alexis Mac Allister's future, while Ryan Gravenberch has endured an inconsistent campaign and dealt with injury niggles.

Liverpool will therefore continue to assess their options, but Nyoni's emergence gives them another reason to feel encouraged about the position.

The midfielder will hope to build on his recent progress when Liverpool return from the international break against Manchester United. It is another significant opportunity to demonstrate why the club are keen to invest further in his future.