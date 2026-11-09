Pochettino tops Man United's five-man list to replace Carrick

Manchester United expect to make a decision on Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford during the incoming November international break.

The Red Devils ended their nine-match winless run with a rousing 3-2 UEFA Champions League victory over Roma on November 3rd, which eased some of the pressure on Carrick, but their wider issues remain in place.

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A sensational 4-4 Premier League fightback draw at home to Aston Villa was another boost for Carrick, but the club remain undecided over whether or not to persevere with their former midfielder at the helm.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann remain as the front runners to replace Carrick, but Mirror Sport claim former Tottenham and Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino is the favoured choice.

However, untangling the Argentinian coach from his contract with the USA national team could prove tricky, with a deal in place until 2030.

If United decide on Pochettino as the way to go, they will need to pay a substantial compensation fee to the USMNT, with Antonio Conte and Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness also under consideration.