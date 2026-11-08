Flashscore sources: Liverpool interested in Verbruggen as Alisson replacement plans begin

Bart Verbruggen is emerging as a goalkeeper of interest to Liverpool as they start to consider life beyond Alisson, Flashscore sources confirm.

The Brighton goalkeeper has emerged as a potential target amid growing uncertainty over the future of Alisson, who could be in his final campaign at Anfield.

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We revealed in September that there are doubts over whether Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to take over as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, and that is prompting the club to look at alternatives.

Verbruggen has been a major part of Brighton's impressive season and is attracting attention as one of the Premier League's most promising goalkeepers.

Verbruggen's domestic league stats Flashscore

Liverpool believe they need greater consistency and authority in a position that will be crucial to their efforts to strengthen a defence that has looked vulnerable at times.

Real Madrid are also being linked with the goalkeeper, but any approach for the Dutchman would be complicated by Brighton's position.

They are not a club willing to let their best players leave easily and anticipate that several members of their squad will attract interest from leading sides during 2027.

Their own ambitions are also a factor. Brighton are currently in contention for Champions League qualification, and retaining their strongest players is central to that objective.

Liverpool will continue to assess the market, with Verbruggen among the names under consideration as they weigh up whether Mamardashvili can make the step up.

The goalkeeping question is part of a wider defensive review at Anfield. Further recruitment is expected, while Virgil van Dijk's future will also come under scrutiny in 2027.

There is no clarity yet over the defender's plans, although some believe this could be his final season at the club.