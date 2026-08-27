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Sources: Nick Woltemade linked with late Newcastle transfer twist

Woltemade could be involved in late Newcastle transfer twist
Woltemade could be involved in late Newcastle transfer twistREUTERS/Scott Heppell

Nick Woltemade could be involved in a late twist at Newcastle United as the club put the final touches to their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

We revealed on Monday how Newcastle had set their sights on signing a new forward, and sources have now confirmed that the club have been actively exploring solutions in that area this week.

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Any arrival could now have implications for Woltemade, with the 24-year-old yet to make the anticipated impact since joining Newcastle from Stuttgart in a £69 million transfer last year.

Woltemade was an unused substitute for Newcastle's opening Premier League game of the season against Liverpool, before starting Wednesday night's 3-2 Carabao Cup win over West Brom.

That would appear to indicate where he currently sits in the pecking order, and with Newcastle looking to strengthen their attacking options, there is a possibility that Woltemade could become surplus to requirements. 

His former club Stuttgart are understood to be among the sides with an interest in bringing the forward back, although any move would likely depend on Newcastle making progress with their own plans.

Interestingly, at this stage a leading candidate for a transfer to Newcastle is Bilal El Khannouss - also from Stuttgart. Another key target that has emerged is Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

Both have been linked over the past 48 hours, and Flashscore sources have confirmed the interest. A deal for either player is likely to cost in the region of £50-60 million. 

Newcastle signed midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City this week, but as their planning continues, the next 48 hours could prove telling for Woltemade.

If Newcastle can make headway with one of their attacking targets, it could open the door for the German forward to leave before the transfer window closes.

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Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdNick WoltemadeVfB StuttgartBilal El KhannoussMatias Fernandez-PardoLille

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