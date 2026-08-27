Newcastle unsure over Fernandez-Pardo offer due to Premier League rules

Newcastle United remain confident they can bring in at least one more new face before the Premier League transfer window closes on September 1st.

After losing Anthony Gordon to Barcelona ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Magpies are in the market for a creative attacker, with Belgium international Matias Fernandez-Pardo on their radar.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Ligue 1 and scored eight goals in all competitions for Lille last season but he's under contract in France until 2029.

On the back of selling Ayyoub Bouaddi to Manchester City for £85M, Lille will push for their full valuation of £60M, which could be outside Newcastle's current budget.

Newcastle want to avoid slipping into financial difficulties and sporting director Ross Wilson will not sanction any deal that leads to future problems within Premier League and UEFA spending rules.

Wilson and the Magpies hierarchy have worked hard to solve previous spending issues this summer and there's now a transfer framework in place which must be followed before making purchases.