Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta could be on his way out of the club before tomorrow's Premier League transfer deadline.

Palace have lost their opening two games of the 2026/27 season under new boss Pierre Sage with Mateta not involved in the matchday squad for last weekend's 4-1 home loss to Manchester City.

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The France international is rumoured to be locked in a dispute with Palace over claims the final year of his contract at the club is invalid and he's since taken his case to FIFA.

Mateta joined Palace on an initial 18-month loan, before making the move permanent and signing a four-and-a-half-year deal - including an option to extend by a further 12 months - back in January 2022.

Palace opted to activate that option in 2024, meaning his present contract at the club is set to expire at the end of the current season.

That has been disputed by Mateta's representatives, amid rumours he wants to move on, with Tottenham and Manchester United both expressing an interest in the 29-year-old who has hit double figures for goals in each of the last three Premier League seasons.

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As per the latest from Metro Sport, Palace fans have grown frustrated with Mateta's drive to leave, with United offered a deal if they can match Palace's £35M asking price.