Manchester City to push for three late signings with Fernandez bid prepared

Manchester City remain on the case for Enzo Fernandez but sources insist they also have other transfer plans in store as they look to strengthen before the deadline.

At least one other player will arrive - possibly two - as Man City look to end the transfer window in a manner that lifts morale and expectation for the season.

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A new attacker is seen as crucial inside the corridors of power at City. Their stuttering start to the season has not been enough to send the club into panic mode, but it has underlined the feeling that they are not quite as prepared as they need to be.

City have undergone a squad overhaul since the end of last season, and this week they have seen the arrival of Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille and the exit of Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle. Changes are going to continue to take place.

Sources indicate that a £120million move for Enzo is still on the cards and that City believe Chelsea will sell the midfielder. But time is running out for all parties to negotiate, with no offer having been lodged as of the end of play on Wednesday.

City have also kept an eye on Cody Gakpo, Illiman Ndiaye and Dario Osorio as they search for more creativity and attacking variety.

Gakpo remains an attractive option because of his ability to operate across the front line. The Liverpool forward can play centrally or from the left and has the physicality and Premier League experience to slot into City's squad quickly. His versatility would be particularly valuable to Enzo Maresca.

Ndiaye is another player City have monitored, with his ability to create and contribute from several attacking positions appealing to the club.

The Senegal international has become an increasingly important player for Everton and offers the kind of directness and unpredictability that City are looking to add. Part of the issue with Ndiaye is a £100 million valuation from his current club.

Osorio, meanwhile, represents a different type of opportunity and remains among the names that have been considered as City assess their options.

Even beyond that, there could be a late move to sign another forward to provide back-up for Erling Haaland.

The prospect of three new signings before the September 1 deadline seems optimistic, but that is what City will aim for.

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