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Barcelona land cash boost as Nico Gonzalez joins Newcastle

Former Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez.
Former Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez.Profimedia

Newcastle United's move to sign midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City has triggered a cash windfall for Barcelona.

The transfer deal to bring him to St. James' Park is rumoured to be £48M with a potential for another £4M in performance related add-ons.

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Gonzalez spent 18 months at City after joining from Porto for £52M in February 2025, and went on to make 59 appearances across all competitions, but never forced himself into Pep Guardiola's starting XI on a regular basis.

His arrival on Tyneside was also greeted positively back in Catalonia, thanks to FIFA's solidarity programme, which stipulates that 5% of the transfer fee must be distributed among the clubs where he was developed between the ages of 12 and 23.

Nico joined Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in 2013, aged 11, and remained at the club until a loan switch to LaLiga rivals Valencia in 2022. 

He joined Porto on a permanent basis in 2023, aged 20, and Barca will receive their share of the fee for the eight seasons they spent training the Spain U21 international.

The structure of FIFA 's mechanism for training compensation is divided into two tiers. From the ages of 12 and 15, 0.25% of the transfer fee is paid for each year of training, while from 16 to 23 this percentage rises to 0.5% per year, so Barca will g just over €2M.

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LaLigaNicolas GonzalezBarcelonaNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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