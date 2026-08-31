Man City have reportedly made a formal approach to Chelsea over a deal for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

It’s been the longest running transfer saga of the summer, but Man City have finally entered talks with Chelsea over a move for the 25-year-old according to Fabrizio Romano.

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New Man City boss Enzo Maresca has been pushing the club to get the deal over the line, with Chelsea valuing Fernandez at a minimum of £120 million.

Chelsea had previously set a deadline of Friday August 14th for any interested club to match their valuation, but none came forward.

Fernandez has been angling for a move away from Stamford Bridge since Maresca left in January, first flirting with Real Madrid, which resulted in him received a two-match suspension from the club.

The Spanish giants released a statement earlier in the summer saying they held no interest in the midfielder, so Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, had to pivot.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue should Chelsea decide to sanction his move to Man City.