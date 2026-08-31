The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Chelsea have reportedly included a staggering option to buy fee in their loan deal with Tottenham for winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea had made Mudryk available for loan with first team minutes at Stamford Bridge set to be at a premium under Xabi Alonso.

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It’s since been widely reported that the 25-year-old is on the verge of leaving Chelsea to reunite with former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi at Tottenham.

According to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the deal includes an option to buy for a staggering £75 million at the end of the season.

Mudryk hasn’t played a competitive game of football since November 2024 after testing positive for banned substance.

He has since been cleared to return to action by the English FA and and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), featuring for Chelsea during pre-season.