Jarrad Branthwaite is becoming a Manchester United target again, with his strong start to the season coming at a time when the club are preparing for a defensive overhaul next summer.

United were unable to prise Branthwaite away from Everton when they made their interest clear in 2024, but Flashscore sources confirm that the 24-year-old could once again emerge as a leading option when Michael Carrick's side next spend on their defence.

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Branthwaite has overcome injury problems to make an encouraging start to this campaign, establishing himself as an important part of Everton's back line and reminding potential suitors of his qualities. He has played the entirety of their four Premier League games so far, with the Toffees securing two clean sheets against Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

The price-point around any potential deal for Branthwaite will undoubtedly have an impact on United's ability to sign him.

The Reds have plenty of work to do defensively and a new left-back is expected to be on the agenda as they look for a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, who is now 31 and has a contract expiring. Lewis Hall is regarded as an ideal candidate for that position.

Centre-back is another area that will require attention, though, as we exclusively revealed on Flashscore earlier this month.

Harry Maguire is 33 and approaching the latter stages of his United career, while a decision also needs to be made over Lisandro Martinez. Beyond that, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are contracted until 2028, meaning United need to begin considering their longer-term plans for their positions.

Flashscore sources understand United will be prepared to invest heavily in their defence, although the scale of that spending will depend on whether they secure Champions League football.

Their difficult start to the season, with just four points from their opening four games, suggests that will be far from straightforward.

Branthwaite's recent performances Flashscore

Branthwaite will be an obvious target if United can find the necessary funds, but Everton have consistently indicated that they value their defender towards the very top end of the market. That could mean a fee in the region of £80 million.

Other centre-backs linked with United include Micky van de Ven, Nathan Collins and Edmond Tapsoba, but Branthwaite's performances could ensure he remains one of the most prominent names on their defensive shortlist.