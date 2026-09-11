Who's Missing: Liverpool hand Gakpo late fitness assessment

Cody Gakpo is a doubt to face Fulham after missing Liverpool's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek. Who's missing across Gameweek 4?

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo is not ready to play against Hull, according to manager Xabi Alonso, having also missed last weekend's defeat at Arsenal.

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Elsewhere, Tottenham have been dealt a blow with loanee Mykhailo Mudryk set to be sidelined for six to eight weeks after injuring his ankle in training.

Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly could be fit to play in the derby against United, while Arsenal duo Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera are nearing availability.

See who's missing for the next round of Premier League fixtures:

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WON'T PLAY

Aston Villa: Leon Goretzka (knee injury), Joao Gomes (red card), Brian Madjo (ankle injury), Amadou Onana (knee injury)

Nottingham Forest: Nicolo Savona (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Johan Manzambi (knee injury)

On target in midweek, Emi Buendia also scored and assisted in Villa's 4-0 thrashing of Forest here in May - 10 of his last 12 Premier League goals came after half-time. Forest's Neco Williams saw a goal ruled out against Tottenham last week but may hope for better here as he boasts a joint-career high of five wins against Villa and has been involved in two goals in his last three league H2Hs (G1, A1).

Matty Cash sat out Villa's European fixture, while Joao Gomes is suspended and new signings Leon Goretzka and Johan Manzambi are yet to feature. Forest look to have no fresh issues.

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WON'T PLAY

Bournemouth: Amine Adli (calf injury), Julian Araujo (thigh injury), Eli Junior Kroupi (foot injury), Veljko Milosavljevic (injury)

Brentford: Josh Dasilva (injury), Antoni Milambo (knee injury), Sepp van den Berg (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Nathan Collins (injury), Mathias Jensen (muscle injury)

Marcus Tavernier is Bournemouth's man in form, having netted in three of their last four league matches, and each of his last five goals were the Cherries' first of the game. Kevin Schade netted between the 40th and 65th minute in Brentford's last two away league games and scored a hat-trick against Bournemouth last term.

Bournemouth have a number of long-term absentees but appear to have no fresh issues. Brentford captain Nathan Collins lasted just 17 minutes against Sunderland before suffering a calf injury.

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WON'T PLAY

Chelsea: Moises Caicedo (injury), Marco Palestra (injury)

Hull: Ilyas Ansah (back injury), Jack Butland (arm injury), Darko Gyabi (groin injury), Charlie Hughes (groin injury), Eliot Matazo (knee injury), Hidemasa Morita (calf injury)

DOUBTFUL

Emmanuel Emegha (injury), Jordan Henderson (wrist injury)

Joao Pedro has netted six of his last eight Premier League goals before half-time, two of which came in home games against newly-promoted opposition. Hull's John Egan may be tasked with keeping him quiet, but he's been part of a defence that conceded at least twice on his last three personal visits to Stamford Bridge and also played in last season's 4-0 FA Cup H2H defeat.

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo missed the Arsenal game and is also ruled out for this clash. Hull retain a lengthy injury list but hope to have Matt Crooks available here.

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WON'T PLAY

Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta (hamstring injury), Chadi Riad (knee injury), Ismaila Sarr (groin injury)

Ipswich: None confirmed

DOUBTFUL

Eddie Nketiah (injury), Azor Matusiwa (muscle injury), Jaden Philogene (ankle injury), Jack Taylor (knee injury)

Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell has taken 2+ shots in four of his last six Premier League starts, and got his breakthrough last weekend with two goals. Ipswich's summer signing Issa Diop has won only two of his last nine career H2Hs against Palace (D2, L5), but never lost when playing at Selhurst Park (W2, D2).

Palace remain without Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah's return dates are unclear. It's also unknown when Ipswich trio Jaden Philogene, Jack Taylor and Azor Matusiwa will be back in contention.

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WON'T PLAY

Liverpool: Conor Bradley (knee injury), Federico Chiesa (back injury), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles tendon injury), Giovanni Leoni (knee injury)

Fulham: Tom Cairney (knee injury)

DOUBTFUL

Cody Gakpo (muscle injury), Joe Gomez (muscle injury)

Alexander Isak has three goals and an assist in his last three matches, and he'll be looking for an early influence here, having bagged the match opener in five of his six goalscoring appearances for Liverpool. He'll be up against Fulham keeper Bernd Leno, who might be in for a long afternoon having never kept a Premier League clean sheet in 15 attempts against Liverpool.

Liverpool's Bradley Barcola and Milos Kerkez went off injured in midweek, while Fulham seemingly have no new injury concerns.

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WON'T PLAY

Tottenham: Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle injury), Wilson Odobert (knee injury), Richarlison (transfer negotiations), Xavi Simons (knee injury)

Everton: Christian Norgaard (injury)

DOUBTFUL

Dejan Kulusevski (knee injury), James Maddison (knock), James Garner (injury)

Savio's EFL Cup goal for Tottenham against Charlton extended a trend that has seen his last 12 goals for three different clubs all scored in wins, nine of which came after the first hour. Out of Thierno Barry's last 11 competitive goals for Everton, 10 were scored in the second half and six in away victories.

Tottenham listed Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison as questionable during the week, as did Everton with defensive midfielder James Garner.

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WON'T PLAY

Sunderland: Habib Diarra (hamstring injury), Romaine Mundle (knee injury)

Arsenal: William Saliba (back injury)

DOUBTFUL

Cristhian Mosquera (muscle injury), Jurrien Timber (ankle injury)

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey netted a dramatic 94th-minute equaliser in last season's corresponding fixture, with all seven of his goals for the club coming after half-time. Christos Tzolis may have to be patient to grab his first Arsenal goal as six of his last seven strikes came after the hour mark.

Habib Diarra faces a long spell on the sidelines for Sunderland, while Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera are closing in on returns for Arsenal.

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WON'T PLAY

Coventry: Josh Eccles (injury), Kyle Kesler-Hayden (muscle injury), Luke Woolfenden (knee injury), Haji Wright (muscle injury)

Brighton: Evan Ferguson (ankle injury), Jack Hinshelwood (injury), Yankuba Minteh (injury), Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring injury), Michael Svoboda (injury), Stefanos Tzimas (knee injury), Mats Wieffer (knee injury), Zadok Yohanna (lacking match fitness)

DOUBTFUL

None confirmed

Coventry's Gustavo Hamer is winless in three career H2Hs against Brighton (D1, L2) with his side conceding five in each defeat, but he does have a goal to his name against the Seagulls. Diego Gomez has registered 3+ shots in each of his last five Premier League appearances, but has now gone 10 games without a goal in the competition.

Coventry appear to have no fresh injury issues. Brighton's lengthy injury list includes Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Mats Wieffer.

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WON'T PLAY

Man Utd: Matthijs de Ligt (back injury), Tom Heaton (injury), Manuel Ugarte (knee injury)

Man City: Jeremy Doku (calf injury)

DOUBTFUL

Carlos Baleba (ankle injury), Amad Diallo (injury), Nico O'Reilly (back injury)

Bryan Mbeumo netted in last season's corresponding fixture and has never lost when scoring for United in the league (W10, D2), winning all six home matches therein. City's Erling Haaland has excelled in this fixture, netting eight times in seven league meetings with United - only Mohamed Salah (13) and Alan Shearer (10) have scored more against the Red Devils in the Premier League.

Luke Shaw missed out in midweek for United, with Amad Diallo still on the sidelines. Nico O'Reilly has missed City's last two games.

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WON'T PLAY

Leeds: TBC

Newcastle: TBC

DOUBTFUL

TBC