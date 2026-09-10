EXCLUSIVE: Cole says Man Utd's target is top 6 & Marcus Rashford will be crucial to success

Manchester United legend Andy Cole has spoken on the club after a mixed start to the season under manager Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils welcome Azerbaijani outfit Sabah to Old Trafford on Thursday night in what is the start of their first Champions League campaign in three seasons.

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United have won just one of their last nine games in the competition and after a stiff draw with Everton last weekend, manager Michael Carrick will expect nothing but a win against Sabah who will feature in a major European competition for the first time in their history.

The start of the season has been a rocky ride so far for United, who have won just 1 of their opening 3 games. Carrick's side are firm favourites for Thursday's clash, where a win could give them a much-needed boost ahead of this Sunday's Manchester derby.

Cole very happy to see Rashford back at United

Cole spoke exclusively to Tribal Football via Unibet Casino about how United have coped under Carrick in the opening phase of the campaign and revealed how happy he is to welcome Marcus Rashford back to the side.

Marcus Rashford is obviously back in the starting side now. Are you happy to see him back in the side, fighting for his spot in the first team?

"I am very, very happy. I got asked a question regarding Marcus a couple of weeks ago. And I said, I think he'd be fantastic for Manchester United this season, you know, coming back.

"I'm not even going to say he has a lot to prove, because the only person he's got to prove it to is himself.

"Regardless of what anybody else has to say about his situation at Manchester United or whatever, all he has to do is prove it to himself, believe in himself, and I think the way he started the season, full of confidence, I think he'd be a key part for Manchester United this season."

Interestingly, Rashford averages a goal or assist more regularly not playing for United (one every 89 minutes for Aston Villa and Barcelona) than he does while playing for the Red Devils (one every 135 minutes), which may be a worrying statistic for Carrick and his side.

Should fans be worried about mixed form under Carrick?

United beat Ipswich but struggled against Hull City and Everton. During their European campaign, they will come up against Atletico Madrid, Como, Roma, Sporting Lisbon, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Villarreal in the league phase of this season's Champions League with what are much more challenging opponents.

Cole admitted he isn't worried in the slightest however, as he backed defender Luke Shaw who has conceded 6 goals in the opening 3 games so far and says the club's form isn't a concern.

Do you think that United should have signed a new left-back or defender this summer, or is Luke Shaw still a good first choice?

"Luke Shaw is possibly one of the best left-backs in England. At the peak of his powers, I mean.

"With Luke, if you take away the injuries that he's had, especially the really bad one, then he'd be spoken about as one of the best left-backs that England have ever had.

"Critics will always have something to say regarding players and what they should and shouldn't do. That's football. You know, as I get older, I realise that everyone's always got something to say about somebody.

"But the craziest thing is that a lot of people who pass comment on Luke for what he does or doesn't do, we can't pass comment on them, because ultimately we don't know how good or bad they are at their jobs. And that's why I look at things like that."

Do you think there will be any concerns in the United camp about four points from the opening nine?

"It's the start of the season, so you can't grumble about the points you've got at a certain part of the season. I mean, almost everyone's not in tip-top form as of yet. You've just got to do the best you can do. If you look at the weekend's game against Everton, we were unlucky not to have won the game.

"Beating Ipswich comfortably in the end after losing the first game of the season that no one wants to lose.

"I was listening to Michael Carrick's comments the other day. Man United are not in a bad place, are they? It's three games in. Okay, you would have liked to have six points, nine points, but it's not worked out that way. So you've got to work with what you've got. So you've got four points at the moment. There's still a long way to go. Hell of a long way."

What is United's target for this season?

United, who haven't won the Premier League title in well over a decade after Sir Alex Ferguson departed, are not considered to be title favourites alongside the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Cole backed the club to snatch a European spot, however, as Carrick builds up a side that can forge ahead with a title push in the coming years.

Do you think Man United are title contenders this season, or is top four the target?

"What my target is compared to what Michael's and the team's target is, it's most likely going to be totally different.

"I said at the start of the season that if Manchester United finish in the top six, then this is a very good season. Now people are getting on to me saying, "Oh yeah, but it's Man United, what do you mean top six?" Well, do you know that in the top six there is one to six?

"So that means you can finish first or second. That means you can finish fifth or sixth. Now, that's all going to be determined by how many points you get and how many games you win. That's how you get yourself in the top six.

"Now, I will stick with Manchester United finishing in the top six. How anyone else wants to perceive that is entirely down to them. But the top six is anywhere in the top six, one to six, and Manchester will be there.

"So the more games you win, the higher you end up in the league. Simple as that."

United are expected to get their Champions League campaign off to a winning start against Sabah, and 3 points on the board for Carrick may cure their current slump in form just 3 days before they go head-to-head with Manchester City.