Jack Grealish pushing for permanent Everton move as he aims to impress David Moyes

Jack Grealish has his sights set on earning a permanent transfer to Everton, according to reports this week.

The 31-year-old made 20 Premier League appearances last term, scoring 2 and assisting 6 times for the Toffees in a season plagued by injuries.

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Grealish, now back at Everton on loan once more, is reportedly pushing for a permanent move to the side as per Football Insider who state that he already has a preferred plan in place for the next phase of his career.

The former Aston Villa star was crucial in helping his team secure a draw with Manchester United on Sunday and came off the bench against Spurs this weekend to secure yet another point.

Such news comes as former Republic of Ireland international and Everton legend Seamus Coleman has admitted that Grealish was a cut above when he arrived from Manchester City last season.

"He came in - and you've seen how much fans have taken to him, they absolutely love him," Coleman explained. "When he came in, he was a level above.

"He was really, really good. You just can't get the ball off him, even in training.

"When he feels loved and he's got a fanbase behind him, I think he reacts to that. He was really, really good for us up until he got injured, and I'm hoping that will be the case again."

Grealish, even if he secures a permanent move, will play second fiddle to the likes of Brennan Johnson and Tyrique George who have much more pace than Grealish who is in the twilight of his career.

Reports claim Moyes will include Grealish in his starting lineup for Wednesday's EFL Cup third round clash against Wolves, a game where Grealish must show his quality once more.