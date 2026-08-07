Sources: Liverpool unwilling to match PSG's Bradley Barcola asking price

Despite a potential agreement between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, the English club are ultimately unlikely to be able to move forward with negotiations due to the fee being demanded.

Having been linked with a move in recent weeks, Barcola still does not know what his future holds. The latest reports this week suggested that an agreement has been reached between Liverpool and the PSG winger.

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However, for now, the deal cannot be finalised, as the two clubs have yet to agree on the transfer fee. Valued at 70 million euros by Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old French international has a release clause worth 10s of millions more. This inevitably complicates things for clubs interested in signing him.

Barcola career stats Flashscore

Liverpool have been in pole position for Barcola during this summer transfer window, having had him on their radar for many months now.

But that’s not everything, and for now they apparently haven't convinced the Parisian management. On Friday, some reports stated that PSG received an initial offer of 115 million euros, which was then rejected.

An impossible transfer?

According to information from Flashscore France, Liverpool have not made an offer for Barcola. More importantly, they lack sufficient financial resources to complete the expected transfer.

This means that Barcola is unlikely to head to England before the end of the transfer window, unless a rival decides to make a move. However, there is currently no indication that this will happen.

It remains to be seen whether another European giant will be willing to write the check to convince PSG. There are just under four weeks left before it’s too late.