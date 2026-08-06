Owen says Barcola deal is "extortionate" for Liverpool and Iraola should chase down Bowen

Michael Owen has criticized Liverpool's move for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola.

Following Mohamed Salah's departure from Anfield this summer, Liverpool are well known to be on the hunt for a new winger who can lead the attack ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

After giving up on RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, Liverpool are locked in to making a deal for Barcola who reports suggest could cost around £145M in what would be a record deal for the Reds.

Barcola moved to PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m and has since also won three Ligue 1 titles, the French Cup twice, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

The France international has been incredible for PSG but speaking to Casino.org, who help UK gamblers compare online casinos, Owen believes his price is far too high and he isn’t worth such a fee.

"That sounds extortionate, doesn't it? For someone that's not proven in the Premier League," Owen stated. "Obviously played at the highest level, but, yeah, at some point you've got to say no, haven't you? If it gets to £145m, I mean, wow, that's eye-watering.

"I mean, I went on record a couple of months ago saying if I was Liverpool, I'd go and try to get Jarrod Bowen from West Ham to replace Salah. I thought that made a lot of sense.

"But, obviously, that doesn't look possible anymore, so they're going to have to. And the problem is everybody knows you're desperate for a top-class player, so you're going to have to pay through the nose. That might be just what you have to do. But it sounds extortionate, doesn't it? £145 million, that's the number that you're saying."

Barcola has played 28 times for France and scored three goals in this summer's World Cup, the young winger is one of the best on the planet and Liverpool must decide whether he is worth his price tag.