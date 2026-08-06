Mane has already backed Mbaye ahead of Liverpool move: He is an exceptional player!

Sadio Mane has already backed Ibrahim Mbaye as Liverpool chase down the winger.

Following Mohamed Salah's exit and Hugo Ekitike's serious injury issues, Liverpool are well known to be on the look out for reinforcements in attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Reds have been chasing Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola for over a month now and despite the club still holding interest, it looks like the side will also aim to sign his teammate Ibrahim Mbaye.

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Ligue 1 club in August 2024 aged just 16 and has since become one of Europe’s most wanted teenage talents.

With PSG valuing the youngster at £34M, a deal could be completed in the coming weeks. Ahead of a possible move, it has come to light that club legend Mane has backed Mbaye who he knows is a fantastic talent.

Mane backs Mbaye

Speaking during the AFCON tournament in Morocco, Mane praised Mbaye who assisted Mane in Senegal’s second game of the tournament after he came off the bench.

“Seventeen years old and at this level, I think it’s impressive. He has a bright future ahead of him.

“We will try to help him find the right rhythm so that he can help us even more, because he is an exceptional player.”

Then, speaking after assisting the young star to make him his country’s youngest ever goalscorer at the Africa Cup of Nations in the process, Mane praised him once more.

“It’s a pleasure to give him a pass. I think we know each other very well. When I saw him, his speed was incredible. I just had to put it in front of him. He capitalised on the defender’s mistake. He scored the goal. We’re all happy for him.”

Mbaye has played on the right in 36 of his 47 senior appearances, making him a perfect replacement for Salah. His ceiling his very high and alongside Barcola, Liverpool fans should be very excited for the new season if the deal are completed.