Sources: Late Man United exit still an option for Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee is waiting on a new club to tempt him away

Manchester United have been trying to open up a permanent exit for Joshua Zirkzee.

The possibility of him leaving the club has been open all summer but United have not been particularly proactive in finding him a new club until recently.

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Intermediaries have come forward with potential options, and Zirkzee has indicated he is ready for a new challenge if the right possibility comes along.

United's stance is that they would prefer any loan offer to also include the obligation for him to leave permanently.

Juventus declared interest, but additionally began to consider Nick Woltemade instead as it became clear he was available from Newcastle United. Woltemade is now expected to complete a loan move to Turin.

Zirkzee, 25, has also had recent interest from Fiorentina but the player himself turned that down and would also prefer a solution to permanently resolve his United situation.

It is now decision time for the Old Trafford club and Zirkzee as we enter the final hours of the window.

Sources admit there could become a new situation whereby all parties now show an openness to a straight loan move. It is believed a loan fee between £4-5 million would be required to sign him.

Alexander Sorloth has been linked with United as a replacement if a place in the front line does open up.

Meanwhile, United also need to find a late solution to their left-back dilemma.

They have struggled to find a new signing who fits with their planning, though David Raum is one of the names that continues to be mentioned.

The RB Leipzig defender is open to a move, and there is concern inside Old Trafford about options for the full-back position beyond Luke Shaw.