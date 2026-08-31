Juventus ready to launch Joshua Zrkzee offer if key condition is met

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly ready to revive their summer-long transfer link to Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee before the transfer deadline closes.

The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford following his 2024 transfer to the Red Devils.

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The Dutch striker has scored just nine goals and laid on four assists across 71 appearances - under multiple managers - who have all failed to get the best out of him in Manchester.

Juventus have reached out to his representatives over a possible return to Italy, and United are open to a deal, if certain conditions are met from both sides.

From United's end, the club want a purchase clause included in the loan deal, which Juventus are not keen on until they can assess Zirkzee first hand.

The player himself will not make the move unless he receives assurances over playing time in 2026/27 and he could wait to see if Jonathan David joins Atletico Madrid before making a final decision.