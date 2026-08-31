Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Barcelona agree shock deal to sign Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus in €10M package

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Everton agree to swap Iliman Ndiaye for Tottenham's Richarlison in shocking deal

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Al Hilal announce Watkins, Barca agree surprise Gabriel Jesus deal

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Juventus ready to launch Joshua Zrkzee offer if key condition is met

Manchester United striker Joshua Ziirkzee.
Manchester United striker Joshua Ziirkzee.Profimedia

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly ready to revive their summer-long transfer link to Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee before the transfer deadline closes.

The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford following his 2024 transfer to the Red Devils.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutch striker has scored just nine goals and laid on four assists across 71 appearances - under multiple managers - who have all failed to get the best out of him in Manchester.

Juventus have reached out to his representatives over a possible return to Italy, and United are open to a deal, if certain conditions are met from both sides.

From United's end, the club want a purchase clause included in the loan deal, which Juventus are not keen on until they can assess Zirkzee first hand.

The player himself will not make the move unless he receives assurances over playing time in 2026/27 and he could wait to see if Jonathan David joins Atletico Madrid before making a final decision.

Mentions
Serie AJoshua ZirkzeeJuventusManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Aston Villa reportedly make bid for Man Utd star Amad Diallo despite injury blow

Fiorentina advancing in talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan from Man United

Napoli enquire about Arsenal's Jesus, United's Zirkzee & Chelsea's Jackson in striker hunt