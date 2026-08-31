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Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade set for Juventus loan move

Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade set for Juventus loan move
Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade set for Juventus loan moveREUTERS

Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade is reportedly set to join Serie A side Juventus on loan for the rest of 2026-27.

Woltemade, 24, only joined Newcastle for a club record £69 million from Bundesliga side Stuttgart last summer.

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Despite the German’s strong start to 2025-26, his form ultimately fell off a cliff, and he ended the season with 11 goals and four assists across his 51 games.

Following the arrival of Matthias Jaissle, the forward has clearly fallen down the pecking order, although he did come off the bench in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham on Saturday (August 29).

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has been reached between all parties that would see Woltemade join Juventus on loan for the rest of the season.

It’s understood the Italian side will pay a loan fee of £3.5 million, with no option or obligation to buy included in the deal.

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Serie ANick WoltemadeNewcastle UtdJuventusPremier LeagueFootball transfers