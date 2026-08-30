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Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win
Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich winČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Conor Molloy

Michael Carrick praised Kobbie Mainoo’s “immense” display after Manchester United demolished Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes earned plenty of credit for his match-winning hat-trick, but Carrick was equally impressed by Mainoo’s influence in midfield.

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The academy graduate made his first start of the season and delivered an outstanding performance, prompting the Red Devils boss to commend his contribution.

“I thought he was fantastic today, Kobbie. It was nice for him to be home again and playing here with that confidence. It was his first start,” Carrick told MUTV.

“Some of the boys have been away and had different levels of football at the World Cup; they’ve played different minutes, so we’ve had to manage that over the last couple of weeks.

“To put in that performance today shows what Kobbie can do. We’re fortunate enough to have a really good midfield unit, and we can call upon different players at different times. I was really happy with the way he played today.”

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Michael CarrickKobbie MainooManchester UnitedIpswichPremier League

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