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Juventus in talks with Newcastle over loan deal for Nick Woltemade

Juventus in talks with Newcastle over loan deal for Nick Woltemade
Juventus in talks with Newcastle over loan deal for Nick WoltemadeREUTERS

Juventus are reportedly hoping to sign Newcastle club record signing Nick Woltemade on loan.

Newcastle beat Bayern Munich to the 24-year-old’s signature last summer for a reported club record fee of £69 million.

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Woltemade started his career at St James’ Park off tremendously well, but as he form dropped off, he ended 2025-26 with11 goals and four assists in his 51 games.

Now, with Matthias Jaissle at the helm following Eddie Howe’s surprise resignation, Woltemade has fallen down the pecking order.

According to The Athletic, Serie A side Juventus are hoping to convince Newcastle to allow the forward to join them on loan.

Earlier in the summer, it’s understood that Newcastle weren’t looking to let the German leave, that has now changed.

Juventus’ move comes after Canadian striker Jonathan David looks set to leave the club for Atletico Madrid on loan.

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Serie ANick WoltemadeNewcastle UtdJuventusPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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