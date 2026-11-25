Erling Haaland has retained a determination to stand by Manchester City, despite growing uncertainty around the club and speculation about his next move.

That is the view of sources close to the club, who say Haaland has been trying to act as a pillar of support and motivation behind the scenes over recent weeks.

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City's season is beginning to drift, with just one victory in their last seven matches across all competitions and Haaland himself going four Premier League games without scoring.

The Norwegian cut a frustrated figure during the 2-2 draw with Napoli, seeming to reflect the mood around a club that is currently facing scrutiny while they wait on an appeal against a Premier League investigation that carries 115 charges.

The potential consequences of an unsuccessful appeal remain a major talking point, with points deductions and even relegation among the possible punishments being discussed.

Haaland has made no public declaration of concern about the situation, and while he seems to cut a solemn figure while on the field, sources say his intention is to remain a figurehead at City and help lead the club through what could become a defining period.

Haaland's recent player ratings Flashscore

There is a belief that he is determined to ensure standards do not slip further and that the current downturn does not become something more damaging. His own goal drought has not helped the picture from the outside, but it has not changed his commitment to the club.

That has not stopped Barcelona from keeping an eye on developments. Sources say there is growing hope within the Spanish club that Haaland could eventually consider his future, particularly if the uncertainty surrounding City's investigation continues.

Meanwhile, there are new reports that Haaland's father and advisor, Alf-Inge Haaland, would prefer him to join Real Madrid if he has to consider a future away from City.

The Norwegian striker has a contract that runs until 2034, and there is currently no indication that he is looking to force an exit.

For Barcelona and Madrid, the prospect of signing Haaland remains a game of patience.

Much will depend on how the investigation is ultimately resolved and what that means for City's long-term future.

But until there is greater clarity, insiders are convinced that Haaland is determined to help City get back on track.