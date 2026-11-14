Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Sources: Pochettino given green light to reshape Manchester United squad

Pochettino tells Man United which player he wants to sign in January

"I don't feel sorry for Michael Carrick": Carragher admits Carrick has done "really well"

Manchester United ready to back new boss Pochettino in January transfer window

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldinho to start for Ravenna in first competitive appearance since 2015

Elina Svitolina upsets Aryna Sabalenka to punch ticket to WTA Finals last four

Sakamoto nets dramatic winner as Japan see off Brazil in friendly despite Vini Jr brace

New Portugal captain Bernardo Silva says side are ready for life after Ronaldo

Brighton ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for latest Brazilian wonderkid

Brighton ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for latest Brazilian wonderkid
Brighton ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for latest Brazilian wonderkidREUTERS

Brighton are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Brazilian youngster Vitao.

The 18-year-old broke into Atletico Mineiro’s first-team this year, making 18 appearances across all competitions and popping up with a goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to TEAMtalk, Premier League high-flyers Brighton are seriously considering a move for Vitao but face some major competitions.

Giant Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the young centre-back, who is expected to be available for around £12 million.

PSG and AC Milan are also said to be watching Vitao, with his contract at Atletico Mineiro set to expire in 2028.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueBarcelonaBrightonReal MadridAtletico-MGLaLigaSerie AFootball transfers

Related Articles

El Clasico rivals want Brazil U20 star in defensive rebuild

JJ Gabriel mocks Barcelona as he revealed he would "obviously" choose Real Madrid

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico ready to snap up Arsenal star unwanted by Arteta