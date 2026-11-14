Brighton ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid for latest Brazilian wonderkid

Brighton are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign Brazilian youngster Vitao.

The 18-year-old broke into Atletico Mineiro’s first-team this year, making 18 appearances across all competitions and popping up with a goal.

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According to TEAMtalk, Premier League high-flyers Brighton are seriously considering a move for Vitao but face some major competitions.

Giant Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the young centre-back, who is expected to be available for around £12 million.

PSG and AC Milan are also said to be watching Vitao, with his contract at Atletico Mineiro set to expire in 2028.