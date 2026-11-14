The 18-year-old broke into Atletico Mineiro’s first-team this year, making 18 appearances across all competitions and popping up with a goal.
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According to TEAMtalk, Premier League high-flyers Brighton are seriously considering a move for Vitao but face some major competitions.
Giant Spanish duo Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the young centre-back, who is expected to be available for around £12 million.
PSG and AC Milan are also said to be watching Vitao, with his contract at Atletico Mineiro set to expire in 2028.