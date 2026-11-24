Several major European sides have reportedly reached out to Manchester City to assess their openness to selling Erling Haaland in 2027.

City are awaiting the result of their appeal against historic financial rule breaches levied against them by the Premier League - which could force major sales in Manchester.

Advertisement Advertisement

Haaland is their prized asset, with a rumoured transfer value of around €150 million and PSG Real Madrid and Barcelona are all monitoring his situation amid the uncertainty surrounding what happens next.

His contract with City runs until June 2034, but the club's unclear situation could influence their stance on a sale, as several rivals lie in wait.

A transfer ban would heavily impact City, but it's the threat of relegation which could force sales, if Haaland and others refuse to play in the EFL Championship.