Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly 'confident' they'll be able to sign Erling Haaland amid all the uncertainty surrounding Manchester City.

Manchester City and the world are waiting to learn what their punishment will be for their 115 breaches of Premier League financial rules.

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The club have appealed the decision, but nothing has been ruled out, from a fine to potential expulsion from the English top flight.

According to journalist Nick Harris, clubs are already lining up moves for City’s superstars, and Real Madrid president Perez is ‘confident’ Haaland will end up in the Spanish capital.

Haaland has been a long-term target for Real Madrid, and the Spanish giants have been touted as his next club for years.

Of course, arch-rivals Barcelona are also interested in the Norwegian.

Harris also reports that several Man City players and their agents are already working on potential free transfers should the club’s appeal fail.