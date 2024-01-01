Soucek says many "don't appreciate all of the work I try to do" in preseason return

Tomáš Souček returned for West Ham's preseason and despite many not fully appreciating his hard work, he has said he is excited for what is to come under manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers midfielder arrived in Florida to link up with his Clubmates after enjoying a three-week break with family and friends.

After arriving in Tampa the 29-year-old met up with new boss Lopetegui and his coaching staff for the first time and in an interview with the club website said he can’t wait to get started.

“I feel good because I had three weeks’ break and it was lovely to spend time with family and with friends in my country,” he smiled. “I also went on holiday for a week to Turkey with my wife and kids and had a nice time in the resort with a beach and pool and it was lovely.”

“Now, I feel like I'm stoked to be back and full of energy. Now, obviously, everything is new with a new manager, a new staff and a few signings as well. The guys are all excited, so I just came with a great mood and am happy to start again with another pre-season.”

The Czech Republic international spoke more on the hard work he does for the club and how many do not understand his true role in midfield.

“It’s true that sometimes people don't see or don't appreciate all of the work I try to do on the ball,” he observed. “They speak about me about goals or assists, but that’s not all I want to do.”

“I have a different role with Czech Republic than I did before at West Ham, and it's similar to the role I had at Slavia Prague, so I love this role. It's a lot with the ball, I like to play from the goalkeepers and be the heart of the team, so that's what I love.”

“Now there is also a new manager here and I'm here just for the first few hours, but I hope that I will get to connect with him and also, he will tell me the job he wants to do, and I will be the right choice for him.”