West Ham ace Kudus: "I still have so much in me that I can still show to everyone" under Lopetegui

Kudus: "I still have so much in me that I can still show to everyone"

Mohammed Kudus insists he wants to take his game to new heights next season under Head Coach Julen Lopetegui as he tries to show his ability.

Speaking in preseason the West Ham forward spoke to the club website about how he wants to improve next season despite being one of the Hammer’s key players last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This is the difficult part of the season, but also the most important one because the preparation is important," Kudus confirmed.

"We had a good camp in Austria, the sun was out and we trained well together as a team. We’ve got some new players, but we have all connected well and have made them feel at home, just like everyone did when I got here last season. Pre-season has been smooth so far, and I’m enjoying it.

The Ghanaian winger spoke more about how impressed he has been with Lopetegui and why he is the perfect coach for him.

“His (Lopetegui's) style is how I want to play, how I want to attack as a winger and there is a lot of freedom, which allows me to do that. That is the most important thing for me - that I’m allowed to play how I want to. He has different tactics and a different style, but we are all working together to push the Club to the level where we want it to be.

Kudus also spoke more on how he wants to prove his ability and how he has so much more to give for the side.

“To start and announce myself, it was quite a good start for me personally (last season), but I believe I still have so much in me that I can still show to everyone. We will work on it and try to double how I performed last season and be even better going forward.

“Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team."