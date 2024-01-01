West Ham keeper Fabianski: Lopetegui preseason among toughest experienced

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski says a first preseason under new manager Julen Lopetegui is among the toughest he's experienced.

The Pole is entering his seventh season with the Irons.

“It’s gone by so quickly if I am honest with you,” Fabiański told whufc.com. “I am just glad to be playing at this level after over 20 years in professional football. I’m happy to still be involved.

“It’s obviously been a long career, but I am very happy to be a part of it, and in a way, I feel good and am looking forward to seeing what the upcoming season brings. There is a lot of excitement around at the moment because we have a new Head Coach and new coaching staff.

“It (pre-season) has been very demanding, and I have to say it is the one of most demanding pre-seasons in my career, but I’m not sure if that is down to my age or just in general! There has been a lot of hard work, but also enjoyable work, as all of the things we are doing are good and there’s an idea behind it all. This is what pre-season is for and hopefully it will help us have a really good season.

“Even now, with a change of Head Coach, there is a different way of training, but I feel as if I’m still up to the standards and level. I love this sport and enjoy being out there, so I’m ready to do my best, give my all and be the consistent player that I have been for the past few years.”