Irving shines in West Ham's tight preseason victory over Dagenham & Redbridge

West Ham narrowly fended off national league side Dagenham & Redbridge in their 1-0 preseason victory in which Andy Irving was exceptional.

Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui first game on English soil ended in a victory but not the type of victory that inspired many ahead of the new season.

The club's week-long Austria camp under the Spaniard which blended youth players with veterans in the side does not look to have paid dividends as the club staggered to full time in what was a bland performance against a side they should push over.

One shining light in the 1-0 victory however was Scottish international Irving who scored the only goal in the game with what was a fantastic goal.

Iriving collected a lay-off from James Ward-Prowse just outside the area, before slamming the ball into the top left corner past Dagenham goalkeeper Elliot Justham and into the net.

This relentless finish continues Irving’s amazing preseason run out so far with the Scotsman now on a goal and an assist in his two-pre-season run-outs, having set up Nayef Aguerd’s last minute equalizer leveller against Ferencváros earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old has not had a chance in the Hammers side after signing for the club last summer. Instead, he spent last season at his former club Austria Klagenfurt where he bagged an impressive 10 goals and 4 assists in 30 appearances.

With Lopetegui keeping an eye on his newly inherited squad ahead of the new season he will certainly be asking his coaches to watch Irving closely as he continues to impress in preseason.

The Scotsman could play a key role next season if he is allowed a chance to prove his worth under Lopetegui as the Hammers look to secure European qualification once again.